Freed hostages reunited with families after 471 days in Gaza

By JNS staff

Released hostages Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher and Romi Gonen were reunited with their families at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan on Sunday night after 471 in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

The three women were the first of the 33 captives expected to be freed during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas that went into effect earlier in the day. The women were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross inside the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas propaganda clip released after the women left the terrorist group’s control showed them being forced to accept bags of “mementos” from their time in captivity, including a Hamas “certificate of appreciation,” as hundreds of Gaza civilians looked on.

Following an initial medical examination at the reception point near the Gaza border and their subsequent transfer to hospital via helicopter, Tel Hashomer General Hospital Director Dr. Yael Frenkel Nir told local media that the women’s physical condition was good enough to allow them to focus on reuniting with family members.

The condition of the released hostages “allows us to focus on the important thing, which is reuniting with their families, and to postpone delving into medical issues for a few hours,” she stated. She added, “We are closely accompanying them and their families.”

Hundreds of exhilarated Israelis were awaiting the return of the three hostages outside the hospital as the helicopters touched down.

Damari’s mother Mandy, a dual Israeli-U.K. national, shortly after her daughter’s return thanked “everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name. In Israel, Britain, the United States and around the world.

“While Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, for too many other families the impossible wait continues. Every last hostage must be released, and humanitarian aid must be provided to the hostages who are still waiting to come home.”

Steinbrecher’s family shared a statement expressing “gratitude to everyone who supported and accompanied us along this journey.”

The statement went on to extend “a special thank you to the people of Israel for their warm embrace, unwavering support and the strength they gave us during our darkest moments. We also extend our gratitude to President [Donald] Trump for his significant involvement and support.”

Gonen recorded a voice message for residents of her hometown of Kfar Vradim in northern Israel, telling them, “With God’s help, we will meet soon.”

“This is Romi, who returned from captivity. Thank you to all of you,” she stated. “I don’t yet have a clue what you have done. I’ve seen a tiny, tiny part, but you’re the best. I appreciate you more than anything, and I am sending you hugs and kisses.”

Gonen, 24, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival after being shot on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023, while Steinbrecher, 31, and Damari, 28, were taken from their homes in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Steinbrecher is a dual Israeli-Romanian citizen, while Damari also holds British citizenship.

Israel has said that 25 of the 33 people on the list of hostages to be returned in the first stage of the renewed ceasefire deal are still alive. Ninety-four hostages are still being held in Gaza, at least one-third of whom are believed to be dead.

The next group of hostages is set to be released on Saturday, a senior Hamas official told AFP on Sunday.