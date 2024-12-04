France and Saudi Arabia to co-host next year conference on the creation of a Palestinian state

French president Emmanuel Macron said that the conference would take place in June 2025 French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will co-chair a conference on the establishment of a Palestinian state in June 2025. “We have decided to co-chair a conference for the two states in June next year,” Macron, who was on a visit to Saudi Arabia, said. “We want to involve several other partners and allies, both European and non-European, who are ready to move in this direction but who are waiting for France” he added. Macron said there was a simultaneous aim to “trigger a movement of recognition in favor of Israel,” which he said could “provide answers in terms of security for Israel and convince people that the two-state solution is a solution that is relevant for Israel.” Saudi Arabia, which appeared to be close to a deal to normalize relations with Israel before the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023, has since then said that it would not recognize Israel without the creation of an independent Palestinian state. Responding to a question on whether France would recognize a Palestinian state, the French president said he would do so “at the right moment” and at a time “when it triggers reciprocal movements of recognition.”