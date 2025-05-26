Former Israeli hostage tells French FM: ‘It’s them or us’

“Diplomatic solutions won’t work,” said Adam Berger during a meeting in France with Jean-Noël Barrot.

By David Isaac, JNS

Former Hamas hostage Agam Berger told French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot during a meeting in France on on Saturday that Israel has no choice but to fight the terrorist group.

“As soon as there is a war of survival over our land, that’s what we will do. They don’t want ‘togetherness,’” said Berger, referring to Hamas. “Diplomatic solutions won’t work because it’s either us or them,” she added.

Berger, 20, an Israel Defense Forces field observer, was released from Gaza on Jan. 30 after 482 days in Hamas captivity. She was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the IDF’s Nahal Oz outpost during the terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel.

שורדת השבי אגם ברגר לשר החוץ של צרפת בארו: “ברגע שיש מלחמת קיום על הארץ שלנו, זה מה שנעשה. הם לא רוצים ‘ביחד’. פתרונות דיפלומטיים לא יעבדו כי זה או אנחנו או הם” • בארו: “יש לשחרר את כל החטופים. עכשיו. על חמאס להתפרק מנשקו ולא להיות כלול בעתיד הפוליטי של עזה”@ishayb2003 pic.twitter.com/Xb7i96r65W

— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 24, 2025

“All the hostages must be released. Now. Hamas must disarm and not be included in the political future of Gaza,” said Barrot.

Speaking to France Inter radio on May 20, Barrot condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, calling the situation “indefensible.”

Barrot warned that the European Union may suspend its association agreement with Israel, and that Paris is “determined” to recognize a Palestinian state.

France supports a Dutch-led initiative to review the E.U.-Israel cooperation accord. The deal underpins political and economic ties between the bloc and Israel.

“This raises the possibility of an eventual suspension,” said Barrot, though he noted that “neither Israel nor the E.U. have an interest in ending that accord.”

Barrot’s remarks followed a joint statement on May 19 by France, together with Canada, and the United Kingdom, expressing opposition to expanded Israel Defense Forces operations in Gaza and calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“We call on the Israeli government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza,” the statement said.

A week prior, on May 13, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “unacceptable” and “shameful” behavior for the blocking of aid to Gaza.

Speaking during a three-hour interview special on French television titled “The Challenges of France,” Macron said of Netanyahu, “What he does is a shame. It’s shameful.”

Asked why France does not sanction Israel, Macron said his administration had taken action on several occasions. “We’ve even refused to send [Israel] equipment that would allow them to go into combat. We’re giving them equipment that allows them to protect themselves, particularly against Iranian missiles. But we’ve made things a lot harder,” he said.

Macron has left open the possibility that France could join other European countries in recognizing a Palestinian state at a United Nations conference in June.

While France, which has a large Muslim population, has ramped up its rhetoric against Israel’s war in Gaza in recent days, its hostility toward Israel’s position started earlier.

In early October 2024, Macron called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel, earning a sharp rebuke from Netanyahu, who said Israel will “win with or without their support, but their shame will continue long after the war is won.”

The French president also attempted to ban Israeli defense firms from displaying their wares at two major Paris arms fairs, Eurosatory, which took place in June 2024 and Euronaval in November 2024. A French court reversed those bans as discriminatory.

In Oct. 2024, during a visit to Israel, Barrot defended Macron’s call for an arms embargo, insisting that it would be in the Jewish state’s best interest.

“To ensure Israel’s security and that of Israelis, the use of force must give way to dialog and diplomacy. For this reason, France, like most of the countries in the world, is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon,” said Barrot.

CRIF, the umbrella organization of French-Jewish communities, said in a statement on Oct. 7, 2024: “The call to deny Israel weapons does not promote peace but plays directly into the hands of Hamas and Hezbollah.”