Five arrested in London for trying to disrupt Gal Gadot filming

Meanwhile in California, the Israeli actress’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

By JNS sraff

London police on Wednesday arrested five pro-Palestinian protesters for trying to disrupt the filming of a movie starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Gadot, star of “Wonder Woman” and in “Fast & Furious” (also known as “Fast & Furious 4”) is in London to film a new thriller, “The Runner.”

The 40-year-old actress, who served in the Israel Defense Forces before her Hollywood career, has been one of the strongest supporters of Israel in Hollywood in the wake of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza.

The demonstrators, some wearing keffiyehs, used pots, megaphones and signs reading, “Trash Gadot not welcome in London” and “Stop Starving Gaza” tried to interfere with the production.

Police said officers were deployed to a “filming location” in Westminster to identify suspects wanted in connection with offenses at previous film set protests and “to deal with any new offenses.” The arrests were for blocking access to a place of work.

Meanwhile, Gadot’s Hollywood star was vandalized with antisemitic messages that called her a “baby killer” and changed her surname to Greenstein, her parent’s family name before they Hebraicized it before she was born. The vandalism was removed by Israelis living in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, she was given heightened security after her “Snow White” co-star Rachel Zegler shared a pro-Palestinian message on social media, spurring a rash of death threats against the Israeli.