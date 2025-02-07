Families brace for list of Hamas hostages set for release Saturday

Israeli delegation heads to Qatar without senior officials, raising concerns about negotiations for second phase of deal.

By Shirit Avitan Cohen, Israel Hayom via JNS

On Friday, the Hamas terrorist organization was due to publish the names of three live hostages to be released from Gazan captivity on Saturday.

Once again, in a nerve-wracking manner, the families will receive the news one day before the release. Currently, before the fifth batch, 20 Israeli hostages remain on the release list for the first phase of the ceasefire, including members of the Bibas family—Shiri, Ariel and Kfir—following the return of the family’s father, Yarden, last Saturday.

However, it should be noted that according to Hamas’s statements, eight of the 20 are no longer alive, though their identities remain uncertain.

The terrorist organization previously said that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were killed in Gaza.

The other 17 hostages on the release list are men aged 50 and above or who are ill or wounded.

“The families are under immense pressure,” a source close to the families said on Thursday.

The delegation departing for Doha this weekend to negotiate Phase 2 of the deal will consist only of lower-ranking officials, mostly newcomers who weren’t involved in previous rounds in Qatar, without the leadership of the Shin Bet chief and the Mossad director, and without Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who was supposed to replace them.

Against this backdrop, a diplomatic source told Israel Hayom: “There’s concern that the other side’s response to the seriousness of this move could be severe, and might even jeopardize the continuation of Phase 2 of the deal.”

Negotiations for the second phase are set to begin this weekend in Doha, but in reality, the departing team has no mandate to move forward, and according to the diplomatic source, its members don’t command much trust from the Qatari side since they’re staff who haven’t previously been to the Gulf country. According to the Security Cabinet decision that accompanied the approval of the first phase of the deal, meaningful talks can only begin after the Security Cabinet convenes to discuss the matter.

As demanded by Finance Minister and Security Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich, negotiations won’t proceed automatically. Instead, the negotiating team will need to receive an updated Israeli position before talks can practically begin.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed this week, following his conversation with President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, that an Israeli team would depart for talks as required this weekend.

A source familiar with the details told Israel Hayom that initially, the team will only listen to the demands raised by the mediators. On Thursday morning, Hostages and Missing Persons Coordinator Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch arrived in Israel from Washington, having advanced his return home to prepare the working-level delegation heading to Qatar.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.