EU’s Kallas welcomes hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza

‘’The EU warmly welcomes the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which will allow the phased release of the hostages, ending their terrible ordeal that has lasted for more than 15 months, end hostilities and ease the humanitarian suffering in Gaza,’’ said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in a statement issued on Saturday on behalf of the European Union.

‘’We are relieved that the hostages, including several EU nationals, will finally be reunited with their loved ones and that much needed humanitarian aid will reach civilians in Gaza.,’’ she added.

‘’It is vital that the deal is fully implemented to allow all the hostages to be released, and to ensure a permanent end to hostilities,’ she added.

Earlier this week, Kallas met with several family members of hostages in Brussels.

‘’We extend our gratitude to the US, Egypt and Qatar for their efforts in negotiating the ceasefire, which we had consistently called for. This is a significant achievement, which should have positive repercussions across the Middle East,’’ she stated.

‘’Since the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on 7 October, 2023, hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians have been caught up in violence which has spread across the region. The EU deeply deplores the unacceptable number of civilians, especially children, who have lost their lives.’’

The EU called for ‘’full and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip and that aid can be effectively distributed to those in need ? including by UN agencies and notably UNRWA. ‘’Displaced Gazans should be ensured a safe and dignified return to their homes,’’ the statement added.

The statement also repeated the EU’s position which ‘’is committed to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.’’

‘’The EU will contribute to this objective through support to the Palestinian Authority to help it address its most pressing needs and support the reform agenda, and engagement with Israel and international partners in order to revive the political process,’’ the statement concluded.

On Friday, Kallas met with Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority in Brussels

The European Union is in talks to revive the EU-BAM Rafah, a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt following the announcement of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Kallas told reporters.

The EU foreign affairs chief also spoke on the phone with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

An EU-Israel Association Council, the main body handling relations between the two parties, is expected to be convened in Brussels next month for the first time since 2023.