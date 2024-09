Josep Borrell calls for a ceasefire and return of the remaining hostages.

EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “horrified at the murder of six Israeli hostages of Hamas,” whose bodies were found in a tunnel in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

“These young innocent men and women should have long been brought to safety and to their loved ones,” Borrell said on X, calling for a ceasefire and return of the remaining hostages.