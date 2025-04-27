Eurovision updates rules to allow Palestinian flags

Spectators may still wave them, but political messages remain banned on stage.

By JNS staff

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) revised its flag policy on Saturday ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will now permit Palestinian flags and other banners legal under Swiss law to be displayed by audience members.

Organizers announced that any flag not linked to racism, violence, or banned terrorist groups will be permitted in the crowd, according to Ynet. However, contest officials stressed that Eurovision remains an apolitical event, and that political messaging will be strictly controlled and will be tolerated neither on stage nor at official functions.

The EBU said that delegates and performers are restricted to displaying only their national flags during performances. Symbols and unofficial flags—including Pride flags and the Palestinian flag—are prohibited on stage, in the green room and during red carpet events.

Violation of the rules could result in confiscation of items or removal from the venue.

The 2025 contest will take place in Basel, Switzerland, with semi-finals scheduled for May 13 and 15 and the final on May 17 at St. Jakobshalle arena. Eurovision is one of the world’s largest televised entertainment events, featuring entries from across Europe and beyond, including Australia.

The updated rules come amid heightened tensions over Israel’s participation. Representing Israel this year is Yuval Raphael, a survivor of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on the Nova music festival. She will perform “New Day Will Rise.”

Activists and some public broadcasters have called for Israel to be banned from the competition due to the ongoing war in Gaza. Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE sent a letter to the EBU requesting an open discussion about Israel’s inclusion. The EBU rejected the appeal, reaffirming that all member broadcasters remain eligible.

Last year’s contest, held in Malmö, Sweden, saw widespread protests over Israel’s participation. Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, faced security threats and stayed largely isolated from public events. And when she did venture into public spaces, she was heavily disguised.

Golan’s song, “Hurricane,” finished fifth overall after ranking second in the public vote but lower among juries. Audience boos during her performance were technologically suppressed. The EBU had disqualified her original entry, “October Rain,” for being too political.

This year’s organizers are preparing for renewed tensions but emphasized that Eurovision’s goal remains to celebrate music, not politics.