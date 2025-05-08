European Parliament urges funding freeze for Palestinian Authority over textbooks

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning Palestinian Authority school textbooks for promoting antisemitism and inciting violence.

The resolution calls for E.U. funding to Ramallah to be frozen until substantial reforms are made.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the decision, urging the European Union to “heed the voices of Europe’s elected representatives.” In a post on X, he added: “Ending incitement that poisons the minds of the young generation is a must.”

It marks the sixth consecutive year the E.U. Parliament has criticized the P.A. curriculum. This year, lawmakers pointed to a recent study revealing that an online curriculum produced by the P.A. for Gaza pupils during the current war continues to glorify terrorism and martyrdom and includes antisemitic tropes—despite repeated promises from the P.A. to revise its educational materials.

The resolution passed with a broad majority and places renewed pressure on the European Commission, the E.U.’s executive body, to enforce a funding freeze first agreed upon last year. That deal made continued aid conditional on textbook reform—reforms that have yet to materialize.

“The European Parliament has sent a strong message today that a Palestinian education which fuels the kind of hatred and unimaginable violence we saw on Oct. 7 cannot be allowed to continue,” said Marcus Sheff, CEO of the U.K.-based watchdog group IMPACT-se, which monitors compliance with international education standards. “Unfortunately the European Commission has yet to enforce this.”

Lawmakers singled out examples of content promoting hatred and glorifying terrorists, accusing the Palestinian curriculum of violating basic principles of coexistence and peace education.

“Palestinian textbooks should not promote violence, incite hatred or spread antisemitism,” said MEP Niclas Herbst of Germany. “It is our responsibility to ensure that European taxpayer money promotes coexistence, respect for human rights and mutual understanding.”

In a parallel move, the Parliament also urged the European Union to reconsider its aid partnerships in Gaza, suggesting funds be redirected away from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)—which has been accused by Israel of ties to terrorist activity—and toward alternative humanitarian organizations.

“We will not turn away when children are exposed to hatred and division,” said MEP Sabrina Repp of Germany. “We have a duty to ensure that Palestinian textbooks no longer teach antisemitism or glorify terror.”

MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen of the Netherlands echoed the call, noting: “Only when incitement ends can there be any hope for a peaceful solution.”