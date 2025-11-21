European Parliament hosts launch of damning report on Muslim Brotherhood’s European influence

In a significant and eye-opening session at the European Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, led by Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers, unveiled a new report exposing the Muslim Brotherhood‘s (MB) extensive network within Europe and its exploitation of EU taxpayer funds, writes Nigel Goodrich in EU Today.

Titled “Unmasking the Muslim Brotherhood: Brotherism, Islamophobia, and the EU,” the 50-page document, authored by Dr Florence Bergeaud-Blackler of the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in Paris and Dr Tommaso Virgili of the WZB Berlin Social Science Center, paints a stark picture of an Islamist ideology infiltrating European institutions under the guise of moderation.

The launch, held yesertoday, featured opening remarks from MEP Weimers, who hosted the gathering, and a detailed presentation by Dr Virgili on key aspects of the report. Attendees included MEPs, diplomats, and experts, underscoring the growing scrutiny of the MB’s activities amid broader concerns about radicalisation and foreign influence in the EU.

Weimers opened the event by highlighting an “uncomfortable truth”: that European taxpayers’ money is funding organisations that reject the Union’s core values of democracy, freedom, and equality. He referenced a joint non-paper issued in May 2025 by France, Austria, and the Netherlands, which called for stricter conditionality on EU funding to prevent support for entities hostile to European principles.

“This is not speculation. This is not ideology. This is evidence,” Weimers declared, emphasising the report’s forensic analysis of the MB’s “sprawling network of NGOs, student groups, religious institutions, and lobbying platforms. “The report argues that MB-affiliated groups have secured funding through programmes like Erasmus+, Rights, Equality and Citizenship (REC), and Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values (CERV), using these resources to promote separatism, antisemitism, and a political-religious vision incompatible with liberal democracy.

Weimers criticised the MB’s “wasatiyya” or “middle way” doctrine as a tactical façade for gradual Islamisation, and noted links to designated terrorist groups like Hamas, the MB’s Palestinian offshoot.

Virgili, in his presentation, introduced the concept of “Brotherism” – a multi-layered enterprise blending ideological coherence with a plan for the slow Islamisation of societies. He likened the MB to a “franchised brand” with varying levels of visibility, often aided unwittingly by left-leaning allies. Virgili delved into the weaponisation of “Islamophobia” as a tool to deflect criticism and advance the MB’s agenda, citing examples such as the EU-co-funded “European Islamophobia Report” published by the Turkish state-linked SETA foundation, which sparked controversy for its broad definitions that targeted even moderate Muslim critics.

He provided concrete cases of EU funding gone awry, including over €40 million granted to Islamic Relief between 2007 and 2020, despite its alleged ties to Hamas and antisemitic scandals that led to board resignations and banking restrictions. Other entities mentioned included the Federation of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (FEMYSO), described as a “pantheon of MB aristocracy,” and scandals like the €340,000 EU-backed “Freedom is in Hijab” campaign by the Council of Europe, which was withdrawn amid public outcry for promoting dogmatic views on female covering under the banner of empowerment.

Virgili stressed that while some progress has been made – such as updates to the EU’s Early Detection and Exclusion System (EDES) to address incitement to hatred – loopholes persist due to a lack of “moral clarity and resolute will.” He called for treating Islamism with the same vigilance as neo-Nazism or other supremacist ideologies, urging clearer rationales for taxpayer-funded grants.

In his closing speech, Weimers urged a “turning point,” invoking Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union and existing financial regulations to demand transparency, due diligence with national security input, and zero tolerance for hatred or terrorism support. “Europe’s openness must never mean blindness,” he warned, praising the authors’ courage and calling on attendees to act on the report’s recommendations.

The event comes amid heightened global attention on the Muslim Brotherhood. In the United States, 2025 has seen renewed legislative efforts in Congress to designate the group as a terrorist organisation. In October, the Texas Republican Party passed a resolution supporting this designation, urging President Trump to issue an executive order labelling the MB as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

As the EU continues to grapple with foreign interference and radicalisation – issues amplified by ongoing debates over migration, security, and values – this report serves as a clarion call for reform. With the MB’s influence under increasing international scrutiny, today’s launch may prompt Brussels to tighten oversight and ensure public funds align with democratic principles. The full report is expected to be distributed widely among MEPs and stakeholders in the coming days.