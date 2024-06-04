European Jewish leaders accuse EU foreign affairs policy chief of contributing to antisemitism with ‘’repeated anti-Israel bias’

European Jewish leaders and representatives of Jewish communities across Europe have accused EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell of contributing to ongoing antisemitism in Europe by adopting an anti-Israel bias .

In a resolution adopted Tuesday following a two-day ‘’emergerncy summit meeting on antisemitism in Amsterdam, the leaders adopted a resolution saying among others :

‘’We accept that criticism of a democratically elected government is normal but we note with great concern that the European Union High Representative Josep Borrell has demonstrated – both before and after October 7th – and via his spokesman Peter Stano, a clear and repeated anti-Israel bias that has been a significant contributory factor to the ongoing antisemitism and the vilification of the state of Israel as a whole in the European public space.’’

In several comments he made since October 7th, Borrell has been very critical of Israel, saying that Israel is deliberately causing famine in Gaza, that Israel created Hamas and more recently he made a controversial statement that Israel rejected a hostage deal while Hamas refused. He also criticized Israel for continuing its military operation in Rafah warning that this might have consequences on EU-Israel relations.

On May 16, European Jewish Press asked the following question to Borrell’s spokesman at the European Commission daily briefing : ‘’It appears that HRVP Borrell is being more and more critical of Israel, some say hostile, as the war in Gaza develops.’’

Peter Stano responded by saying : ‘’High Representative is not hostile towards Israel. He is speaking on behalf of the EU and is urging Israel to behave or to conduct the military operation against the terrorists in Hamas in line with the European expectations, a position which have been agreed by EU member states at the level of leader.’’

He added: ‘’Indeed he said that should Israel continue its military operation in Rafah, it would inevitably put heavy strain on EU’s relationship with Israel. And he does it, he said, not because of the alleged hostility or critical attitude towards Israel. Israel remains our partner. But he said this in view of of the huge humanitarian consequences of the Israeli operation and the looming offensive in Rafah against which all the friends and partners of Israel are cautioning including the US and other inteantional partners.’’