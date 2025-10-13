European Jewish leader:‘Now that the hostages are free, it is time to finally free Europe from antisemitism and hate’

‘’It will take the kind of fearless leadership and purpose shown by President Trump to make it happen, but it must happen,’’ says European Jewish Association Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin.

European Jewish Association (EJA) Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin expressed the hope that the release of the Israeli hostages will mark an end to the antisemitic hate that exploded onto Europe’s streets.

In a statement on Monday as Israel celebrates the return of 20 hostages after more than two years in captivity in Gaza, Rabbi %Margolin said: “Jews in Europe are filled with hope today. The hostages are home. The long night is drawing to a close. We hope for a new dawn for Israel and for our Jewish communities here. We hope for an end to the antisemitic hate that exploded onto Europe’s streets. We hope that this marks the end of a war that nobody except for Hamas wanted.”

He added that the world owes an enormous debt of gratitude to U.S. President Trump. ‘’Leadership is translating vision into reality. Leadership is action not just positioning. We thank him for his outstanding efforts that have brought us to this day,’’ he said.

“Now that the hostages are free, it is time to finally free Europe from antisemitism and hate. It will take the kind of fearless leadership and purpose shown by President Trump to make it happen, but it must happen,” Margolin said.

He concluded his statement by saying : “Out of the darkness of Gaza tunnels, and into the light of Israel – home. The Jewish people are an inextinguishable flame. The community is Israel’s rampart”, says an old Jewish proverb. Our communities stand stronger today.’’

Based in Brussels, the EJA represents hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe.