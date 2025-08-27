EU says strike at Nasser Hospital ‘is completely unacceptable’, IDF inquiry says six terrorists killed

“From an initial inquiry, it appears that Golani Brigade troops, operating in the area of Khan Yunis to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital that was being used to observe the activity of IDF troops, in order to direct terrorist activities against them,” the IDF said.

The European Union said Tuesday that the Israeli strike on a Hamas observation camera at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis ‘’is completely unacceptable.’’

‘’The killing of five journalists, four health workers and a number of civilians in Gaza yesterday by an Israeli strike targeting the Nasser hospital, leaving at least 20 people killed, is completely unacceptable,’’ an EU spokesperson said.

But an initial IDF inquiry said that six terrorists were killed in Monday’s strike, including an individual who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on the western Negev.

In a statement, the EU spokesperson said that ‘’civilians and journalists must be protected under international law.’’ ‘’The EU reiterates its call on Israel to respect international humanitarian law and to ensure that these attacks are investigated, noting the statement by the Israeli authorities that a thorough investigation will be conducted.’’ ’’There have been too many fatalities in this conflict,’’ he added.

In a separate statement published on X, European Commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management Hadja Lahbib wrote: “Once again, I call on Israel to stop the practice of killing those who are trying to tell the world what is happening in Gaza. Journalists, doctors and rescue workers must be protected at all times.’’

On Monday, Jerusalem confirmed earlier reports that civilians, including several journalists, were killed in the attack, with the Prime Minister’s Office expressing deep regret for the inadvertent killing of non-combatants.

In addition to the Oct. 7 attacker, whose affiliation was not publicized, four of the terrorists killed were Hamas members, and one was associated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

An initial inquiry regarding the strike on the observation camera at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yuniswas presented to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, by the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor.

According to an IDF statement, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir “regrets any harm caused to civilians,” while instructing further examination of several gaps: the authorization process prior to the strike, including the ammunition approval and timing; and the decision-making process in the field.’’

“This conclusion was further supported, among other reasons, by the documented military use of hospitals by the terrorist organizations throughout the war, and by intelligence confirming Hamas’s use of the Nasser Hospital to carry out terrorist activities since the start of the war,” it continued.

The statement said that Zamir has, from the outset, emphasized that “the enemy conducts extensive and covert visual-intelligence gathering while cynically exploiting sensitive sites and civilian infrastructure, such as the Nasser Hospital, from which it carries out terrorist activities against IDF troops.”

Zamir stressed that the IDF only directs its activities towards military targets, echoing remarks the previous day from IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, who said that “I would like to be clear from the start—the IDF does not intentionally target civilians.”

The Israeli Prime Minister Office statement said that “Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation,” adding that “our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”