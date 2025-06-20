EU nations’ obsession with Israel amid Iran war is shameful, says Israeli FM Sa’ar

The request to act against the Jewish state’s presence in Judea and Samaria comes as it is fighting “an existential threat which is in Europe vital interest.”

By JNS with EJP

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar slammed as “shameful” a request by nine E.U member states on Thursday that the EU take action against goods and services originating from Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

“It is regrettable that even when Israel fighting an existential threat which is in Europe vital interest—there are those who can’t resist their anti-Israeli obsession,” Sa’ar tweeted. “Shameful!”

Sa’ar was responding to Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, who led the initiative together with his counterparts in Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Prévot said they asked the European Commission to investigate “how trade in goods and services linked to illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory can be brought into line with international law.”

The move came in response to the July 2024’s non-binding advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which Prévot claimed “clearly states that third countries must refrain from any trade or investment that helps sustain an illegal situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

“We have not seen a proposal to initiate discussions on how to effectively discontinue trade of goods and services with the illegal settlements,” the nine ministers reportedly wrote in a missive to the E.U.’s foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, that was seen by Reuters.

“We need the European Commission to develop proposals for concrete measures to ensure compliance by the Union with the obligations identified by the Court,” they wrote, according to the press agency.

The request comes ahead of a meeting in Brussels on Monday 23 June where E.U. foreign ministers are expected to discuss Israel’s compliance with the human rights provisions in the framework of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

The review of Article 2 of the Agreement was proposed by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who wrote to Kallas in May requesting the review over the Hamas war. 17 EU member states have supported the call for a review.

Among those who did not back a review was Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, who suggested the E.U. meet with Jerusalem to raise concerns.

Kallas has said that E.U. sanctions against Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria were ready, but that the measures have been blocked by one of its member states. That country is Hungary, according to Reuters.

Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia, is a fierce critic of Russia’s war on Ukraine and has repeatedly criticized Tehran for its military support to Moscow, as well as its missile attacks on the Jewish state.

Last month, Kallas urged the Islamic Republic to “stop military support to Russia and raised concerns over detained E.U. citizens and human rights,” speaking during a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.