EU foreign policy chief says Lebanon explosions of electronic devices aimed ‘to spread terror’

While Hezbollah’s ‘military wing’ is on the EU list of terrorist groups, according to a statement issued by the EU’s delegation in Beirut, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned attacks that targeted mobile communication devices used by Hezbollah this week, saying whoever was behind them aimed “to spread terror in Lebanon.’’

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 wounded when first pagers, then walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded in two waves of attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lebanon and Hezbollah say Israel carried out the attack. But Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Hezbollah’s ‘military wing’ is on the EU list of terrorist groups since 2013.

‘’The indiscriminate method used is unacceptable due to the inevitable and heavy collateral damages among civilians, and the broader consequences for the entire population, including fear and terror, and the collapse of hospitals,” Borrell said.

The words ‘’aimed to spread terror in Lebanon’’ were not included in the EU statyement issued in Brussels by the EU’s external service. In this statement, Borrell said that following the series of explosions of electronic devices used by Hezbollah in Lebanon, he called Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. ‘’He briefed me on the explosion of a high number of electronic devices in many areas across the country. Thousands of people were injured – hundreds in critical condition – hospitals are collapsing.’’

Borrell added: ‘’Even if the attacks seem to have been targeted, they had heavy, indiscriminate collateral damages among civilians: several children are among the victims. I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region.’’

‘’The EU calls on all stakeholders to avert an all-out war, which would have heavy consequences for the entire region and beyond,’’ the statement.

The following day, Borrell issued a similar statement on the new series of explosions across Lebanon. But he added that ‘’Whoever is behind these attacks aims to spread terror in Lebanon. I join UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk’s assessment of the incident and the call for an independent investigation.”

‘’The risk of military escalation, with devastating consequences for the entire region, requires an urgent mobilisation. The European Union will continue to do its utmost to support the voices of peace and reason,’’ Borrell, whose statements have been very anti-Israel especially since October 7, added.

Two weeks ago, Borrell canceled a planned trip to Israel after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he would not be allowed to make the visit official, the Israeli media reported.

Borrell had sent a letter to Israel’s Foreign Ministry announcing his intentions to visit Israel on 14 and 15 September but Jerusalem rejected those dates and called on him to coordinate a visit in late October, which would come after his term in Brussels concludes. Borrell is to be succeeded by former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas who will take over the post of High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy.in November. Kallas is likely to focus more on Ukraine than on the Middle East.

Borrell has been a harsh critic of Israel’s military operation in Gaza and policies toward the Palestinians in general, at times making incendiary remarks that have drawn rebukes from Israeli officials.

Late last month, Borrell said that he had asked the E.U. member states if they would consider imposing sanctions on Israeli ministers. But it was unlikely that all all the 27 EU member states would agree to levy such sanctions, as unanimity is required for such sanctions.

In March, he accused Israel of ‘’provoking famine” in the Gaza Strip, claiming that the Israel Defense Forces was using starvation as a “weapon of war.”

“Gaza was before the war the greatest open-air prison. Today, it is the greatest open-air graveyard,” Borrell claimed in separate comments. “A graveyard for tens of thousands of people, and also a graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz has called Borrell “an antisemitic Israel-hater who leads a campaign against Israel like the greatest antisemites in history.” Katz added: “Instead of acting against the Iranian axis of evil, he joins forces with them.”

Katz also accused the EU foreign policy chief of harboring long-standing bias against Israel, regularly pushing for resolutions and sanctions within the European Union. However, according to Katz, these efforts have been blocked by most EU member states.

“There’s a difference between legitimate criticism and policy disagreements between friends, and the hateful, antisemitic campaign Borrell is leading against Israel—akin to the greatest antisemites in history,” Katz said.

‘’Instead of addressing the Iranian threat to European security, Borrell has “sided with them in promoting anti-Israel initiatives,’’ Katz said.