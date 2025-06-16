EU Foreign Ministers to convene via video link ‘in light of the gravity of the situation in the Middle East’ .

‘’The EU is strongly committed to regional security and de-escalation,” says EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

European Union foreign policv chief Kaja Kallas has convened a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers via video link for Tuesday ‘’in light of the gravity of the situation in the Middle East.’’ .

‘’The meeting will provide an opportunity for an exchange of views, coordination on diplomatic outreach to Tel Aviv and Tehran, and possible next steps,’’ Kallas said.

‘’The EU is strongly committed to regional security and de-escalation. We will continue to contribute to all diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and to find a lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear issue which can only be through a negotiated deal,” she added.

Since Israel surprise attack on nuclear and military facilities in Iran on Friday, Iran has launched over 370 ballistic missiles on Israel and hundreds of UAVs, targeting civilians. 23 people have been killed so far, mostly in and around the Tel Aviv area, and 592 injured of which ten are in serious condition. Israel has emphasized that it its self-defence campaign ”is not targeting the Iranian people but rather the radical forces within the regime.”

So far, Europe’s leaders have called for ”restraint and diplomacy.” She reiterated the EU’s ”strong commitment to regional security, including the security of the State of Israel” and called ”on all sides to abide by international law, show restraint and refrain from taking further steps which could lead to serious consequences such as potential radioactive release.’’

In a conversation wit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that ‘’Iran is the main source of regional instability.’’ She also underlined that ‘’Israel has the right to defend itself.’’

Israel’sb ambassador tot he EU Haim Regev said that Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are giving Israel the strongest support on Iran and that the prospect of Iran getting nukes – which they’re “very close” to – is a serious threat to Europe.

“For years, there was containment – it didn’t work,” Israel’s Ambassador to the EU Haim Regev told Euractiv on Sunday. “Everyone agrees Iran is a problem, the question is what you do about it,” he said. Though the endgame “will need to be accompanied by diplomatic means”, he added. “This is the only way to gain stability in the region.”