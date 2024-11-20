EU Foreign Ministers reject Borrell’s proposal to suspend political dialogue with Israel

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp was among those voicing disagreement with the EU foreign affairs poliy chief’s proposal, saying the EU needed to remain in dialogue with Israel amid the wider tensions in the Middle East.

As it was expected, EU Foreign Ministers this week rejected a proposal from EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to suspend diplomatic dialogue with Israel over the country’s alleged ‘’violations of human rights and international law in the Gaza Strip.’’

Spain and Ireland have also suggested that the agreement with Israel be reviewed.

Borrell also wanted to introduce a ban on the import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

Ahead of the meeting, Borrell said such a move would aim to put pressure on the Israeli government.

‘’I proposed to the Council (of Ministers) to suspend a part of the Association Agreement with Israel. More specifically, the part that falls into the exclusive competence of the Council, knowing that the European Commission has not proposed anything after Spain and Ireland asked for a study on how much Israel is fulfilling the obligations according to the Association Agreement,’’ Borrell, who has a record of statements strongly y critical on Israel, especially since told journalists after the meeting.

It was Borrell’s last meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council as he will leave his post as EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and be replaced in December by former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas who is said to have a different approach on Israel and the Middle East in general while at the same time being more focused on the Russian aggression.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp was among those voicing disagreement with Borrell’s proposal, saying the EU needed to remain in dialogue with Israel amid the wider tensions in the Middle East.

Germany also stated its opposition in advance, while Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic all resisted the move.

“We know that dramatic events are unfolding in Gaza, with a huge number of civilian casualties, but we don’t forget who started the current cycle of violence,” declared Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters.

According to Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos Borrell’s setback on his proposal was predictable.

“It is questionable whether the timing was right for such a debate, given that the lack of unanimity among ministers was quite predictable and reinforces the perception of divisions within the EU. When there are indications that such a proposal will not have a positive outcome, we must consider the impact this will have on other key stakeholders,” he said.