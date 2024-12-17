EU Foreign Affairs Ministers agree to hold EU-Israel Association Council ‘as soon as possible’

Regarding the agenda of the future EU-Israel Association Council, an EU spokesperson told European Jewish Press that ‘’we will discuss the situation in the Middle East including our concerns regarding the war in Gaza, global issues but also bilateral issues related to EU-Israel relations.”

European Union’s Foreign Affairs chief Kaja Kallas announced that the 27 EU Foreign Ministers supported her proposal to hold an Association Council with Israel ‘’as soon as possible.’’

She made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council Monday in Brussels.

No date has been set yet for the first meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council since 2022 but an EU spokesperson said that the meeting would ‘’obviously’’ be held in 2025.

Kallas, a former Prrime Minister of Estonia who took her new post of EU’s High Repressentative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also said the EU-Israel Association Council will be followed by the first high-level dialogue with the Palestinian Authority.

Regarding the agenda of the future EU-Israel Association Council, an EU spokesperson told European Jewish Press that ‘’we will discuss the situation in the Middle East including our concerns regarding the war in Gaza, global issues but also bilateral issues related to EU-Israel relations.”

The EU-Israel Association Council, which last convened in 2022 after a 10-year pause due to differences on the Palestinian issue, is a meeting meant to be held annually between Jerusalem and the 27 EU Foreign Ministers to discuss matters of mutual concern, both in terms of political dialogue and bilateral cooperation in various fields.The EU is Israel’s largest trade partner.

In a statement, the Israeli foreign ministry called the announcement by Kallas “an important step in the relationship between the European Union and Israel.’’

The move is seen in Jerusalem as ‘’showing the intention to open a new page of cooperation and instructive dialogue between Israel and the E.U.”

Kallas’ announcement followed talks held between her and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Malta on Dec. 4. It is seen as a positive move which strikes a different tone with her predecessor, Spanish Josep Borrell, who not only constantly criticized Israel but also called for a suspension of the political dialogue with Jerusalem over alleged human-rights abuses and violations of international law in Gaza. Such a way is not followed by Kallas who is said to be more balanced on the Israeli-Palestinian issue while her main focus appears to be on the Russian aggression war against Ukraine.

A sign of the change in tone was given Tuesday at the midday press briefing of the European Commission. Asked by European Jewish Press if the next EU-Israel Association Council would be a ”regular” one and not the kind envisioned by Borrell, who repeatedly said such a Council ‘’would not be business as usual’’, foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni noted that he is speaking on behalf of Kallas and not her predecessor. ‘’We stick with what I have said in terms of what is in the pipeline and discussions are actually ongoing to prepare the EU-Association Council,’’ he said.

On Monday, the EU Foreign Ministers also discussed broader developments in the Middle East, including in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.

They reiterated their call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the delivery of sufficient and unimpeded humanitarian aid. They also confirmed their support for a two-state solution.

Kallas debriefed EU ministers on her participation in an international meeting hosted by the Kingdom of Jordan, where she met over the weekend with the foreign ministers of the Arab countries, as well as Türkiye and the United States, ‘’to discuss the basic principles of engagement with the new leadership of Syria.’’

The high Representative also announced that the Head of the EU delegation to Syria -currently stationed in Beirut- travelled to Damascus with the aim of building contact with the country’s new authorities and convey the EU’s messages.

‘’The Council discussion highlighted EU agreement on the principles of territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Syria, as well as accountability, inclusiveness, respect of the minorities and women’s rights,’’ the EU said after the meeting.

The ministers insisted that ‘’the transition process need to be Syria-led and Syrian-owned, and reflect the Syrian people in all of its diversity.’’

‘’Extremism, Russia and Iran should not have a place in Syria’s future,’’ they added.