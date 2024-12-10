EU Commissioner: ‘There is no justification to any form of antisemitism. No war or political argument can excuse that’

Magnus Brunner, a former Interior Minister in Austria, was tasked by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to lead, within the new European Commission, the fight against antisemitism.

‘’I am very determined to do everything I can do to fight antisemitism and ensure that Jewish live can thrive in Europe,’’ said European Commissioner Magnus Brunner, in charge of internal affairs and migration, during a EuroChanukah event he hosted Monday in the European Commission premises in Brussels.

Another member of the European Commission, Belgian Hadja Lahbib, responsible for humanitarian aid, also attended the event, as well as Israel ambassador to the EU, Haim Regev, and several ambassadors from EU member states.

Brunner, a former Interior Minister in Austria, was tasked by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to lead, within the new European Commission, the fight against antisemitism.

EuroChanukah is a yearly event organized by the European Jewish Community Center (EJCC) led by Rabbi Avi Tawil, which aims to bring more understanding for Jewish culture in the European institutions, and promote tolerance and diversity, similar to the European Union’s project and message. Chanukah, the eight-day Festival of Light, will be celebrated this year from December 25 until January 2.

‘’We are facing the highest level of antisemitism since the foundation of the European Union,’’ noted Commissioner Brunner in his remarks.

‘’ Jewish individuals have been attacked, synagogues have been vandalized, Jews are hiding their identity in the European Union but also all over the world.’’

He stressed that ‘’there is no justification to any form of antisemitism. No war or political argument can excuse that,’’ he added.

He continued, ‘’ We must do everything that Jews feel safe and secure in Europe in working also very closely with the EU member states. Protecting is one thing but we must also invest in the security of Jewish communities. Because security is so fundamental for Jewish life to persist. My responsibility is to ensure Jews feel safeto celebrate Jewish culture and heritage like we do today.’’

‘’ This is also an important part of the European Union strategy because Jewish culture is part of Europe’s DNA. That is also why sharing the lights of Chanukah in this difficult time is even more relevant than ever.’’

‘’We shall be inspired by the lesson of Chanukah, which teaches us so much about the power of determination and resilience, and work endlessly for bringing light in this darkness in the whole world.,’’ the European Commissioner concluded.

The theme for this year’s EuroChannukah is rooted in the profound Jewish concept of ‘’Tikkun Olam,’’ which means repairing the world in Hebrew.

” This principle reminds us that each individual holds a unique light that, when shared, contributes to the collective betterment of humanity. Tikkun Olam embodies a call to action for all to take responsibility in creating a just, compassionate, and sustainable society,’’ explains the EJCC ;

This year the organization awarded the EuroChannukah’s “Share the Light” prize to projects and individuals whose stories embody the spirit of Tikkun Olam.