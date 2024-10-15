EU and Arab Gulf countries leaders to meet in Brussels

Summit takes place ahead of two-day EU leaders meeting.

The European Union and Arab Gulf countries leaders are to meet in Brussels on Wednesday for the first EU-Golf Cooperation Council Summit.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is among the Gulf leaders who will attend the summit ; He will be joined by top EU officials, including European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Middle East will beo ne of the main topics of discussion. The EU hopes the summit can strengthen support for the Palestinian Authority as a step towards resuscitating a two-state solution.

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Emir of Bahrain, Hamed ben Issa Al Khalifa, are also to attend the summit, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister from the United Arab Emirates.