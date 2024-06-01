‘Emergency summit’ on antisemitism in Amsterdam to focus on protecting Jews and Jewish life in Europe

Over 100 Jewish leaders European Jewish leaders and Jewish community representatives will converge on Amsterdam on Monday for a two-day “emergency summit” organized by the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA) to address growing antisemitism and viral Jew hatred on the continent and beyond since the Hamas massacre of October 7th in Israel.

‘’Fighting back for our future’’ is the title of the conference. It will be focusing on three pressing issues affecting the Jewish communities of Europe today. First and foremost, security, ensuring Jewish communities are safe and can continue unhindered from harm. Secondly, education, both about the horrors of the Holocaust and the lessons new generations need to learn. Thirdly, freedom of religion, which should include the freedom to exercise central tenets of the Jewish faith and practice.

The meeting is aimed at sharing ideas and find solutions to the many challenges faced today, but also to discuss the many opportunities that can foster and deepen Jewish life on the continent.

The EJA is partnering with the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, the Centraal Joods Overleg (CJO) in the Netherlands and other leading Jewish organisations from around Europe.

Guests will include political leaders, diplomats, Jewish leaders from across Europe, civil society and journalists.

The event comes on the backdrop of tensions between Jerusalem and several European governments due to the conflict in Gaza and after Ireland, Norway and Spain announced earlier this week they would recognize a Palestinian state.

The EJA is the leading Association of Jewish organizations in Europe, representing hundreds of communities across the continent. It works to strengthen Jewish identity, expand Jewish activities in Europe and defend Jewish interests, including by creating political initiatives against the BDS movement and by representing Jews in European conversations affecting minorities.

EJA chairman Menachem Margolin, who will deliver opening remarks on “The Antisemitism Emergency,’’ is stressing that ‘’Europe is our home and whilst Israel is always our insurance policy we will not call it until all options have been exhausted. We are not there yet, but in truth we are not far off it. We meet in Amsterdam to fight back for our home.’’

During the conference, one panel discussion will focus on policies and solutions to strengthen European governments’ response to antisemitism; another will center on their responsibilities to ensure the safety of Jewish communities and institutions and the steps needed to build resilience. Yet another panel will outline practical self-defense techniques, including Krav Maga.

Amid the rise of Jew-hatred on European university campuses, a session will be dedicated to providing solutions to Jewish and Zionist students.

Last month, police arrested 150 members of a pro-Hamas encampment at the University of Amsterdam who had called for the destruction of Israel, using genocidal chants such as “There is only one solution: intifada revolution” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The university subsequently came under fire from lawmakers for releasing a list of Israeli research partners in an attempt to appease rioters.

Another panel will highlight the importance of foostering Jewish media in Europe which play a particular role in fighting antisemitism and deligitimization of Israel.

Conference participants will visit Amsterdam’s Portuguese Synagogue, the National Holocaust Museum and the Hollandsche Schouwburg (“Hollandic Theater”) museum, which was used as a deportation center during the Holocaust.

They will also tour the Anne Frank House, a museum dedicated to the young diarist who hid in Amsterdam with her family and eventually perished in the Holocaust.