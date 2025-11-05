Election night a ‘massive landslide’ for Dems, GOP ‘bloodbath’

Zohran Mamdani, the anti-Israel Democratic nominee, was elected mayor of New York City with a nearly 10-point lead over former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, with 86% of the vote counted at press time.

Abigail Spanberger, a former member of Congress and a Democrat, was elected governor of Virginia by a nearly 13.5-point margin, with 86% of the votes counted, and Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) was elected governor of New Jersey, with a nearly 14-point lead with 79% of the vote counted.

“Democrats are on track to gain 13 Virginia House seats, giving them 64 out of 100,” stated Henry Olsen, senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and host of the Beyond the Polls podcast. “Massive landslide win in the offing.”

Many following the results on social media called it a “bloodbath” for the GOP.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had endorsed dozens of candidates in recent days, stated on Tuesday night that “‘Trump wasn’t on the ballot, and shutdown, were the two reasons that Republicans lost tonight,’ according to pollsters.”

The New York City Board of Elections said that 2 million votes had been counted—the first time that had happened since 1969.

“Mamdani will easily become the first New York City mayor to win at least 1 million votes since John Lindsay in 1969,” Olsen stated. “Still over 50% of the total with nearly 2 million votes counted.”

The New York Post said that Mamdani, a self-identified socialist, had won the race of the “Red Apple.”

“Mamdani elected mayor. New York City is in trouble,” stated Leo Terrell, chair of the U.S. Department of Justice Task Force to Combat Antisemitism and senior counsel to the department, on a personal social media account. “Thirty percent of Jewish Americans voted for Mamdani. Why?”

Mark Levin, a Fox News host who is Jewish, stated that “although New Jersey and Virginia are blue states, and New York City is now more pink than blue, if we do not defeat the bigots, racists, antisemites, anti-Christian elements trying to devour the GOP, we will lose in 2026 and 2028 in marginal and purple states.”

“President Trump showed the way, as Reagan did before, and we must not abandon this to the grifters and worse. Even our people will not turn out in big numbers for the kooks,” he wrote. “We can Mamdani Democrats throughout the country, but we must ensure they cannot Tucker us.”