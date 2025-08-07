El Al offices in Paris vandalized

Israel’s airline denounces ‘anti-Semitic act’.

The offices of Israeli airline El Al in Paris were vandalized during the night of August 6-7.

The building’s facade was smeared with red paint, accompanied by graffiti accusing El Al of being a “genocidal airline.” ”Free Palestine,” was also handwritten. According to initial findings, the act was carried out while the premises were empty, and no employees were endangered.

In an official statement, El Al strongly condemned what it called a “serious incident,” saying it was working closely with French and Israeli authorities to shed light on the facts. The company reiterated that it “proudly flies the Israeli flag on its aircraft” and that it “condemns all forms of violence, especially those motivated by anti-Semitism.”

In response to this act, attributed to pro-Palestinian activists, El Al has decided to temporarily suspend its crews’ stays in Paris. The service will now be provided by a third-party company, in coordination with the local police.

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev ordered the immediate repatriation of the airline’s ground staff, saying that security conditions could no longer be guaranteed. She also called on the French authorities to act quickly and decisively to identify the perpetrators.

“Today it’s El Al, tomorrow it will be Air France,” Regev wrote, calling on French citizens to “wake up.” “When French President Macron makes statements that amount to offering gifts to Hamas, this is the result,” she insisted.

The incident comes amid growing tensions between France and Israel following French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on July 24 that his country would recognize a Palestinian state Palestine in September.