Dublin officials move to halt Herzog Park renaming

By JNS staff

City government bosses in Dublin on Monday asked the mayor to withdraw a proposal to rename a park commemorating Chaim Herzog, a former president of Israel, citing “administrative missteps” that led to it, Ireland’s RTÉ broadcaster reported.

Mayor Ray McAdam said that a “final decision” will be made on Monday on whether the renaming will be pursued further.

“A detailed review of the administrative missteps will now be undertaken and a report furnished to the Lord Mayor and Councillors,” the Chief Executive of Dublin City Council, Richard Shakespeare, wrote in a statement, RTÉ reported.

The proposed withdrawal, which came hours before a City Council vote, may cap an international controversy involving Ireland, Israel and the U.S.

Ireland’s prime minister, Micháel Martin, and Foreign Minister Helen McEntee have both come out against the proposal, with Martin warning on Sunday that it “will, without any doubt, be seen as antisemitic.”

To its critics, the proposal to rename the park named for Herzog—whose father was a chief rabbi of Ireland—was the latest expression by Irish officials of a radical anti-Israel sentiment tinged with antisemitism.

Israel has condemned the proposal as antisemitic, as have prominent U.S. officials, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

“Modern Ireland is a beautiful country with great scenery, but unfortunately, it has become a cesspool of antisemitism,” Graham posted on X Sunday.

In explaining the administrative missteps, Shakespeare, the City Council executive, cited procedural issues. The name change, he said, involves the adoption by resolution of a proposal to substitute a new placename by the elected members, a public consultation and a secret ballot of qualified electors.

“While the provisions of the act were commenced in 2019, the regulations required to govern the process for a secret ballot are not yet in place. The report to the elected members does not take account of the correct statutory procedure and is missing information for a valid resolution to be adopted,” he said.

RTÉ quoted McAdam as saying that he “cannot understand how this has come to light in the last, effectively 12 hours” and that he was “utterly frustrated” by the situation.

“That is unacceptable, I am frustrated, I am annoyed, I have not experienced anything like this in my seventeen years of Dublin City Council,” said McAdam.

“I do not believe this is an acceptable way to do business, we cannot have reports coming to full council that do not have sufficient information, that do not meet the legislation, nor quite frankly should reports be coming to council where there is not a procedure to implement the will of the elected members.”