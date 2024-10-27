Dozens wounded in terror attack north of Tel Aviv

A truck rammed into a bus stop with many people standing.

Rammer has been neutralized.

By JNS and EJP

Many were reported wounded in a suspected truck-ramming terror attack near Glilot north of Tel Aviv of Sunday.

According to initial reports, a truck rammed into a large group of people standing near a bus stop. United Hatzalah emergency rescue service reported over 35 injured in the incident. Six of the wounded are in serious condition, according to Eli Bin, director of Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service.

He added that MDA has taken those who were wounded to nearby hospitals.

Asi Aharoni, an Israeli police spokesperson, told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that the “attacker was neutralised,” indicating police were suspecting a terror attack. It wasn’t clear whether the suspect was stopped or killed.

Aharoni said a truck had slammed into a bus and individuals waiting at the stop. According to local media, many of the victims were senior citizens who were disembarking from a bus.

The bus stop is close to a central highway junction, and the incident came as Israelis were returning to work after a weeklong holiday.

MDA released footage of the large truck with a mostly empty bed that appeared to have slammed into a bus.