Dozens of French mayors flout ban on flying PLO flag

By JNS

Dozens of municipalities in France flew the Palestine Liberation Organization flag at city hall on Monday in anticipation of the government’s recognition of Palestinian statehood.

The western city of Nantes, along with the heavily Muslim Paris suburbs of Stains and Saint-Denis, were among at least 52 municipalities that performed the gesture in defiance of a Ministry of the Interior ban from last week, French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported.

In an internal circular issued on Sept. 19, the ministry reminded city governments that “the principle of neutrality forbids” such acts, and encourages city council members to take legal steps to prevent mayors and other officials from displaying the PLO flag despite the ban. Le Figaro did not report whether any such action has been taken in the municipalities where the ban was dismissed.

The warning came after Socialist leader Olivier Faure called for the flag to be flown on town halls on Monday, when Jewish communities also celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

French President Emmanuel Macron has led the initiative with Saudi Arabia to recognize a Palestinian state during the U.N. meeting in New York this week. The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognized Palestinian statehood on Sunday, with France reportedly intending to make a similar announcement on Monday.