Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States

“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” Trump said in his second inaugural address.

Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, also prayed for the hostages in his benediction following Trump’s speech.

By Andrew Bernard, JNS

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, becoming just the second man in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive terms in the nation’s highest office.

Trump’s family, prospective cabinet members, every living former president, members of Congress and CEOs of major tech companies were among those to witness Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, which was held in the rotunda of the Capitol building as temperatures in Washington were in the 20s.

In his second inaugural address, Trump promised Americans that his renewed time in office would mark the start of a “golden age.”

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” Trump said. “We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.”

“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” he added.

Trump did not place his hand on the Bible held by First Lady Melania Trump as he was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. Though most presidents swear their oaths on a Bible, it is not a constitutional requirement for taking office.

With former President Joe Biden seated behind him, Trump said that the United States faced a “crisis of trust” with the “pillars of our society” left “broken and seemingly in complete disrepair.”

Trump said his immediate priorities would include signing an executive order to declare a state of emergency at the southern border, imposing tariffs and revoking an Environmental Protection Agency rule about lowering greenhouse gas emissions in automobiles.

In his 30 minute speech, Trump only briefly discussed foreign policy, saying that he would end or avoid wars and pointing to the release of three Israeli hostages in a ceasefire deal that went into effect on Sunday.

Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, also prayed for the hostages in his benediction following Trump’s speech.

“Hear the cry of the hostages, both American and Israeli, whose pain our president so acutely feels,” Berman said. “We are so thankful for the three young women who yesterday returned home and pray that the next four years brings peace to Israel and throughout the Middle East.”

A controversial Shia Imam who previously refused to call Hezbollah a terrorist group and who had been slated to give a benediction did not speak in the end.

Trump repeated previous statements that he would rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and would challenge Panama over what he alleged were violations of the Panama Canal Treaty.

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world,” Trump said. “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s return to office in a statement on Monday.

“I’m confident that we will complete the defeat of Iran’s terror axis and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for our region,” Netanyahu said. “I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza, and to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also expressed gratitude to Trump for helping secure the release of hostages.

“America is Israel’s greatest friend and ally and during your first term you were Israel’s greatest friend,” Saar said. “I’m sure that the special Israel-U.S. alliance will reach new heights during your second term.”

After the ceremony, Trump and the first lady walked Biden and former first lady Jill Biden to a Marine Corps helicopter for the former commander-in-chief to depart for Joint Base Andrews en route to his home in Delaware.

On Monday afternoon, Trump is expected to join some 20,000 of his supporters at Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington to sign dozens of executive orders.