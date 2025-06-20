Crowd gathers in London in support of pro-Hezbollah rapper

Liam O’Hanna of the Kneecap group wore a keffiyeh to court and gave his supporters a thumbs-up signal.

By JNS

Hundreds of people showed up at a London court on Wednesday in support of a rapper facing terrorism charges in connection with a video allegedly showing him draped in a Hezbollah flag.

The crowd, many waving Palestinian flags, assembled at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court for the first hearing of Liam O’Hanna, known as Mo Chara, who is standing trial for allegedly supporting the U.K.-designated terrorist organization during a 2024 performance in London, the Belfast Live news site reported.

O’Hanna, who is out on bail, is due to appear for a second hearing on Aug. 20.

He received a round of applause outside the courtroom after the short hearing. In it, he confirmed his identity and heard the allegations against him but did not address the charges.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court: “It’s not about Mr. O’Hanna’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel,” but about whether he displayed the symbol of a terrorist organization, BBC reported.

Prosecutors accused O’Hanna of displaying a flag “in support of a proscribed organization” while performing with his Irish band Kneecap, which made headlines in April for projecting “F*** Israel, free Palestine” at the Coachella music festival in California.

The charge follows renewed scrutiny after two controversial videos resurfaced online on April 22. One shows a band member shouting, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory” and “Kill your local MP.” In the other, a performer—alleged to be O’Hanna—is seen apparently wearing a Hezbollah flag and shouting, “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah.”

Kneecap has denied supporting terrorist groups or advocating violence, stating it does not “support proscribed terror organizations” and does not “advocate for violence against anyone.”

O’Hanna, who grew up in Belfast, wore a keffiyeh to court and gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.