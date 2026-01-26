Monday, January 26, 2026 - 8 of Shevat, 5786
ISRAEL

Chikli rips ‘Islamic Republic of Belgium’ over Israel arms ban

By No Comments1 Min Read
In his post on X, Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Aùichai Chikli published a picture of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever with the Hamas statement praising Belgium's decision.

The Diaspora Affairs minister condemns the move, which Hamas welcomed as a blow to what the Palestinian terrorist group calls the “Zionist entity.”

By JNS staff
Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday blasted Belgium after Brussels moved to block the transit of military equipment bound for Israel, calling the country “finished” in a post on X.

“The Islamic Republic of Belgium strikes again,” wrote Chikli, after Hamas issued a statement praising a Belgian royal decree banning stopovers for flights transporting arms to what the Palestinian terrorist group called “the Zionist entity.”

In December, Belgium joined South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza. In September, Belgium officially recognized a Palestinian state.

