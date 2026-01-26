Chikli rips ‘Islamic Republic of Belgium’ over Israel arms ban

The Diaspora Affairs minister condemns the move, which Hamas welcomed as a blow to what the Palestinian terrorist group calls the “Zionist entity.”
“The Islamic Republic of Belgium strikes again,” wrote Chikli, after Hamas issued a statement praising a Belgian royal decree banning stopovers for flights transporting arms to what the Palestinian terrorist group called “the Zionist entity.”
In December, Belgium joined South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza. In September, Belgium officially recognized a Palestinian state.