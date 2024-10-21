Brussels Press Club cancels event featuring representative of Hamas in Europe

A Brussels-based not-for-profit that promotes democratic values and counters radicalization, wrote a letter to the Press Club alerting that Majed Alzeer, CEO of event organizer EUPAC, is in fact affiliated to Hamas, a terrorist organisation proscribed by the European Union.

Earlier this year, Belgian Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt said that terrorist group Hamas is active in Belgium through various obscure companies and NGOs in order to present the terrorist group in a favorable light and collect money for Hamas under the guise of the Palestinian cause.

One example of these NGO is the European Palestinian Council for Political Relations (EUPAC), which was established in Brussels in 2022. On paper, the association is concerned with the musical, cultural and sporting development of young people. One of its founders is 61-year-old Palestinian Majed Alzeer, the minister told the Belgian parliament at the time.

The NGO is headquartered just opposite the European Commission. In reality, the minister, added, it serves as a means of lobbying, organizes conferences attended by European politicians, parliamentarians and legislators, as well as academics, journalists and people from civil society.”

British daily The Times has cited a report by the German security services showing that Maje Alzeer is in fact the leader of Hamas in Europe. “He has contacts all the way to the top of Hamas and organizes the group’s activities in several European countries,” the report noted.

On October 14, EUPAC was due to organize an event titled ‘’the Genocidal War in Gaza One Year On: Humanitarian, Legal and Political Implications in the European Context” at the Brussels Press Club, featuring three members of the European Parliament and Majed Alzeer, EUPAC’s CEO, as key speaker. The conference was reportedly funded by Al Jazeera, the QatarI tv channel.

IMPAC, a Brussels-based not-for-profit that promotes democratic values and counters radicalization, wrote a letter to the Press alerting that EUPAC is affiliated to Hamas, a terrorist organisation proscribed by the European Union.

It also mentioned that Majed Alzeer was designated by the United States as a “senior Hamas representative in Germany, who is also one of the senior Hamas members in Europe and has played a central role in the terrorist group’s European fundraising.”

IMPACT urged the Press Club to cancel the event. ‘’Allowing an individual like Majed Alzeer, a designated senior Hamas operative, to speak on your premises not only risks violating international sanctions but also compromises the integrity and security of your institution,’’ it said.

Finally, the conference was canceled by the Brussels Press Club. Hosting this event would effectively provide a platform for a representative of a terrorist organization proscribed by both the EU and the United States.

A spokesperson for IMPAC welcomed ‘’the swift and clear cancellation of the event which is a positive response that reflects the Brussels Press Club’s dedication to upholding its standards and ensuring that its premises are not exploited by individuals with ties to terrorist organizations.’’

‘’ This sends a clear message that terrorism has no place in our public forum, a message that the MEPs who were slated to speak at the cancelled event should heed,” the spokesperson added.