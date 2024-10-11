Bernard-Henri Lévy on why Israel stands alone

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Bernard-Henri Lévy, Ep. 152

By Jonathan S. Tobin, JNS

“No matter where they live, Jews know that their world changed forever on Oct. 7,” says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. Moreover, he added that, “any attempt to deny that or to pretend that the delusions about peace with the Palestinians that have long transfixed us must be consigned to the dust heap of history” must be rejected.

He is joined by French philosopher, filmmaker and author Bernard-Henri Lévy, who discusses his new book about the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7 and its aftermath, Israel Alone.

According to Lévy, who says he rushed to Israel the day after the massacre, “I promised to myself, I promised to the survivors, I promised to the witnesses who spoke to me. I promised to the families of the hostages that I will remember. The book stemmed out of this early very early experience.”

In characterizing the Palestinian attacks on Israel, the left-leaning Lévy did not shrink from saying that they embodied “the spirit of evil” and of “Amalek,” and all those from Haman to Hitler and now Iran’s Islamist tyrants, who seek the annihilation of the Jewish people. He insists that Hamas must be totally defeated if they are to be prevented from making good on their promises to repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7.

Moreover, he says he also wrote the book to try to help educate young people who have been indoctrinated into falsely believing that Israel is a “colonial/settler” state. He hopes that it emboldens those who are willing to stand up to the woke mobs.