Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit rejoins Israeli gov’t

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s right-wing party resigned from the government on Jan. 21 in protest against the ceasefire in Gaza.

By JNS

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s right-wing Otzma Yehudit Party announced on Tuesday it was returning to the Israeli government, almost two months after resigning in protest due to the ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

In a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, Otzma Yehudit announced that the two factions had agreed “that the Otzma Yehudit faction will return to the Israeli government today, and Otzma Yehudit ministers will return to the government.”

The announcement came hours after the collapse of the ceasefire with the Israel Defense Forces resuming military operations in Gaza.