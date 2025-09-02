Belgium ‘to recognize Palestine’ at the UN General Assembly, decides to take 12 sanctions ‘to punish the Israeli government’

Twelve ‘’firm sanctions’’ have been taken at the national level, he added, ‘’including a ban on imports of products from the settlements, a review of public procurement policy with Israeli companies, restrictions on consular assistance to Belgians living in settlements that are illegal under international law, possible legal proceedings, flight and transit bans, and the inclusion of two extremist Israeli ministers, several violent settlers, and Hamas leaders on our country’s “persona non grata” list.’’

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot announced on X that ‘’Palestine will be recognized by Belgium” at the UN General Assembly session in September. But some conditions will need to be met until this happens. The ministet added that twelve ‘’firm sanctions are being taken against the Israeli government.”

The announcement came after an agreement was reached Monday night at a meeting of the main cabinet ministers who discussed Belgium’s response to the situation in Gaza. An agreement which came after several weeks of intense negotiations within the federal government between the coalition partners.

With this announcement, Belgium is joining the group of countries in the EU which are the main adocates for sanctions against Israel like Spain, Ireland and Slovenia.

In his statement, Prévot said that ‘’in view of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and in the face of Israel’s violations of international law,” Belgium had a duty to take strong decisions to increase pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas terrorists, given its international obligations, including the duty to prevent any risk of genocide.’’

‘’This is not about punishing the Israeli people, but about ensuring that its government respects international and humanitarian law and taking action to try to change the situation on the ground,’’ he said.

Twelve ‘’firm sanctions’’ have been taken at the national level, he added, ‘’including a ban on imports of products from the settlements, a review of public procurement policy with Israeli companies, restrictions on consular assistance to Belgians living in settlements that are illegal under international law, possible legal proceedings, flight and transit bans, and the inclusion of two extremist Israeli ministers, several violent settlers, and Hamas leaders on our country’s “persona non grata” list.’’

“Belgium has always advocated a two-state solution and reaffirms this position by joining the co-signatories of the New York Declaration,” the statement said. “That is why Belgium wishes to send a strong political and diplomatic signal by joining the nations that will announce the recognition of the State of Palestine,” the text added.

“Aware of the trauma” caused by the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, recognition will only be formalized in a royal decree ‘’once the last Israeli hostage has been released and terrorist organizations such as Hamas have been removed from the governance of Palestine.’’

A second stage is also planned for the operationalization of diplomatic relations, including the opening of an embassy, the statement szid.

“This will require that the objectives of the New York Declaration have been achieved, in particular the demilitarization of Hamas and a renewal of the Palestinian Authority’s governance following parliamentary and presidential elections.”

The agreement also foresees ‘’an equally firm commitment to call for European measures targeting Hamas and in favor of new Belgian initiatives to combat anti-Semitism, further mobilizing all our security services and involving representatives of Jewish communities.’’

‘’Any anti-Semitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters will also be more strongly denounced,’’ Prévot wrote on X. .