Australian Prime Minister calls synagogue torching ‘terrorism’

Anthony Albanese acknowledges the rise in antisemitism in his country, but declined to address Israel’s claims that it’s due to his cabinet’s treatment of Israel.

By Canaan Lidor, JNS

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday condemned the recent torching of a synagogue in Melbourne as “terrorism” and warned about the “worrying rise in antisemitism” in his country.

Albanese, whose left-wing Labor government has been accused of pursuing anti-Israel positions, declined to address claims by his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, that these positions had helped ignite the attack.

Asked about Netanyahu’s allegations, Albanese said during an interview on Sunday: “Well, that is a matter for Mr. Netanyahu, but can I make this point very clearly, that 157 countries supported the resolution that was passed by the United Nations.”

Albanese was referencing a Dec. 4 vote at the U.N. General Assembly that called on Israel to “bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible.” Australia has traditionally opposed or abstained from voting on resolutions employing such language.

The United States, Argentina, Hungary and Israel were among the eight countries that opposed the resolution.

Albanese added on Sunday that, “In Australia, we have had a long-term support for a two-state solution in the Middle East.”

Asked whether he considers the synagogue torching an act of terrorism, Albanese answered: “Quite clearly this has been aimed at creating fear, and that is what terrorists seek to do,” according to the official transcript of the interview published by Albanese’s office.

Albanese also noted that the government has made AUD 25 million ($16 million) available for a program aimed at enhancing security at and around Jewish community institutions.

“There has been a worrying rise in antisemitism, but we call it out, and we call it out consistently, and we work with the community to work through these issues,” said Albanese.

Two unidentified men are suspected of torching the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on Friday when several people were inside. No one was hurt in the incident, but the house of worship was heavily damaged.