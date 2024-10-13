At least 60 wounded in drone strike south of Haifa, five seriously

United Hatzalah said that its volunteers were “providing initial treatment to a large number of injured.”

By JNS

At least 20 people were wounded, including five seriously, when a Hezbollah drone struck a structure in the Wadi Ara area south of Haifa on Sunday night, the Magen David Adom medical response group said.

United Hatzalah said that its volunteers were “providing initial treatment to a large number of injured (over 20) at the scene of an incident in the Binyamina region. Some are in serious condition.”

This is a developing story.