Arkia launches direct flights from Tel Aviv to New York

The new service is offering round-trip tickets starting at $1,199, which include luggage, two full meals and beverages.

By Israel Hayom via JNS

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz on Monday announced the inauguration of direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York. The route will be operated in partnership with TechAir, a company established by Israel’s High-Tech Forum.

According to the announcement, the inaugural flight is scheduled for Feb. 8. Round-trip ticket prices will start at $1,199, including luggage, two full meals and beverages.

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev welcomed the move.

“I commend Arkia for positively responding to our proposal and entering the aviation market to the United States and Canada,” she said. “This initiative will expand the availability of flights to North America, benefiting Israeli citizens, tourists and businessmen by providing accessible prices. The State of Israel will support airlines that choose to operate direct flights to the United States, fostering real competition. This means more flights, diversified options for passengers and lower prices.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.