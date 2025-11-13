Anti-Israeli socialist appears to beat incumbent in Seattle mayoral race

The socialist had 138,489 votes (50.19%) to the incumbent’s 136,513 votes (49.48%), according to state figures. The state has been releasing new numbers around 4 p.m. local time every day in the more than a week since Election Day.

Harrell, who has not conceded, has called a press conference on Thursday. Many have predicted that the race between the two Democrats would be so close that a recount was inevitable.

Keith Swank, sheriff of Pierce County, Wash., and a Republican, predicted “crime will rise, prosecutions will decrease and she will fire the current police chief within a year.”

The race, in which Wilson has pulled ahead a little bit each day after trailing initially, has drawn little public comment from national Jewish organizations, including those that commented often on Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for an election as New York City’s next mayor. Mamdani has said that he would have the Israeli prime minister arrested if he comes to the city.

Regina Sassoon Friedland, who directs the American Jewish Committee’s Seattle office, told JNS that the group doesn’t endorse, “but we do speak out on policies that we support and oppose.”

“It is important to note that Wilson’s genocide claims lack factual or legal foundation,” she told JNS. “These accusations are not only baseless. They also distort realities on the ground when no mention is made of Hamas, whose announced purpose is annihilating Israel and Jews around the world.”

“Now that she has been elected, we urge mayor-elect Wilson to commit to ensuring the safety of Seattle’s Jewish community and its institutions by supporting the Seattle Police Department and working with Jewish communal leaders,” Sassoon Friedland told JNS.

“We will also oppose any attempts to adopt BDS into city policy, which aims to isolate and dismantle the world’s only Jewish state and has harmful effects on Jews in the United States,” she said.

Local Seattle media depicted Harrell, the incumbent, as the more moderate candidate.

“Progressivism has become politically homeless. It’s not bold enough for the energized left and far too radical for moderates and conservatives,” Andrea Suarez, founder and executive director of the grassroots group We Heart Seattle, told JNS.

“Bruce Harrell represented this exhausted middle ground, unable to satisfy anyone,” Suarez said.

Wilson has been encouraging voters to verify that their ballots were counted, in case ballots needed to be corrected, or “cured,” to make them count. Harrell did not use his social media accounts to encourage the same.

Local civic groups expressed frustration at what they considered the incumbent’s passive approach.

“With record-low turnout and record-high write-ins, Katie Wilson won not because voters believed in Democratic socialism, but because Harrell squandered his opportunity,” Suarez told JNS.

“He spent more time positioning himself against Trump—irrelevant to municipal governance—than addressing the concerns of constituents watching their city deteriorate,” she said. “Had Harrell shown genuine gratitude to grassroots groups like We Heart Seattle and A Cleaner Alki, organizations doing the work his administration wouldn’t, he could have won thousands of votes.”