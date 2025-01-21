Anti-Defamation League on Musk’s gesture: ‘not a Nazi salute’

The Anti-Defamation League ADL) appeared to defend Elon Musk on Monday after the tech mogul thanked supporters of President Trump at the One Capital Arena in Washington with a gesture that some on social media referred to as a fascist salute.

He placed his right hand over his heart and then extended his arm in the air – as if to signal he was giving his heart to Trump supporters ahead of the Inauguration Day parade. “Thank you for making it happen.

Thank you, my heart goes out to you,” the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, who has been tasked with leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency in Trump’s administration, said as he made the gesture.

In a post on X, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), one of the most prominent organisations fighting antisemitism, wrote : ‘’This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety. It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge. In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.’’

Responding to the controversy, Musk said his critics needed “better dirty tricks”.

“The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” Musk said in an X post that included a sleepy face emoji.