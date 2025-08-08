An open letter to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Nearly 80 years after the termination of the British mandate, His Majesty’s Government has no say in events in Israel.

By Colin L. Leci, JNS

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I am appalled to learn of international blackmail that you have employed in your recent foreign-policy decision, by saying that if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire with Hamas terrorists in Gaza by September, you will instruct your government to recognize a state of Palestine.

It also appears that you and your foreign secretary, David Lammy, believe that Israel must supply humanitarian aid to the enemy that initiated the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, which was a Jewish holy day and Shabbat, with a cross-border incursion from Gaza by some 6,000 combatants, including members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and civilians.

How hypocritical. These groups kidnapped more than 250 hostages and continue to hold 50 of them, 20 of whom are presumed to be alive, within the Gaza Strip, yet there has been a deafening silence from you in your proclamation to blackmail Israel. Furthermore, how is it that His Majesty’s Government has not logged a protest with the International Committee of the Red Cross for failing to visit or delivery of medicine to the Israeli hostages, in accordance with the international Geneva Convention, throughout their nearly 670 days of captivity, yet the bleating from Hamas propaganda about “starvation” in the Gaza Strip arouses you and your cabinet to condemn Israel? Evidence has shown that Hamas and the PIJ deliberately starve the Israeli hostages, as seen in the recently released videos of Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David, who are suffering from severe malnutrition.

The League of Nations granted Britain the Mandate of Palestine in 1922, and, in 1947, Britain relinquished the mandate after having failed to impartially carry out the terms of the mandate by showing favor to the Arabs in order to prevent the creation of a Jewish state in the Holy Land, on the ancient Jewish homeland. The Jews had lived in this land for thousands of years prior and were only conquered by the Romans in the year 70 BCE, some 1,955 years ago. At that time, there was no Islamic religion, since its inception in Arabia only occurred in 610 CE, some 1,415 years ago, hence, any claims by Islam on the land being theirs by right are dismissed by history.

During the period of the mandate, as is the case now, British officials employed blackmail against the Jewish population, except today, nearly 80 years after the termination of the said mandate, the government thinks that the United Kingdom is still in charge of operating the mandate. His Majesty’s Government has no say in events in Israel or the Holy Land, but has, on this occasion, shown partiality against the Jewish people. Indeed, the British government props up the puppet Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with subsidies and aid taken from the U.K. taxpayers. Of course, the Hashemites are not a tribe that originated in the Holy Land or adjacent lands, but, rather, they were displaced from “guarding” the holy sites in Mecca and Medina in Arabia by the tribe of Saud.

There remains a deafening silence of condemnation from you and your foreign secretary on the failure of Yemen to prevent the terrorist group Houthis from attacking British shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, effectively closing off the Suez Canal to international shipping traffic. While the United Kingdom initially carried out military action against the Houthi terrorists to prevent such criminal acts, no blackmail was ever employed. Indeed, it is established that the Houthis and Hamas are acting as proxies for the fundamental medieval state of Iran.

In addition, due cognizance must be taken of the numerous ICBM missiles and drones that the Houthis have fired against Israel, some 2,000 kilometers away, without letup since Oct. 7, 2023, including those launched just this past weekend. Yet there has been no concern or condemnation expressed in any international forums or in press/media statements by His Majesty’s Government, which appears far more concerned for the welfare of the families of Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

I should like to inquire why the government is more concerned with the establishment of yet another Muslim Arab state in the region, when there already exists 21 Arab countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. These countries have vast amounts of territory, yet you now wish to decimate the State of Israel?

Further, the concept of Jerusalem as a shared capital between Israel and the Palestinians is an abomination, an affront to Judeo-Christian religions and an insult to plain common sense. As Chaim Weizmann, who would later become Israel’s first president, told British Prime Minister Arthur Balfour in 1906: “[W]e had Jerusalem when London was a marsh.”

Dr. Colin L. Leci is former executive director of Likud-Herut UK and a former visiting professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.