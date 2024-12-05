Amnesty report against Israel: ‘Baseless and replete with maliciousd lies, gross distortions of truth and facts’

The International Legal Forum (ILF) said the Amnesty report accusing Israel of committing a genocide in Gaza, which was published on Thursday, is just the latest relentless assault and lawfare campaign by Amnesty against the State of Israel, having previously called for the dismantlement of tne Jewish state.

”This report, written under the guise of ‘’international law and human rights, is uttelrly baseless and replete with maliciousd lies, gross distortions of truth and facts,’’ wrote Aresen Ostrovsky, ILF’s CEO, and Nadav Steinman, ILF’s Board Chair, in a statement.

‘’To accuse Israel of ‘’genocide’’ in Gaza, ‘’is a gross and egregious subversion and weaponization of the very term itself, made ven more scionable given the October 7th attacks were the largest mass slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust,’’ said the statement.

The statement adds, ‘’In short, this report, which also entirely absolves and whitewashes the heinous actions of Hamas, while abandoning the fate of the remaining hostages still in their captivity, is tantamount to a ‘’blood libel’’ against the Jewish state and deserves to be placed in the dustbin of antisemitic history.’’

‘’Regrettably, Amnesty International once a storied human rights organization, may as well be renamed Hamas International , as the two have become indistinguishable in pedding such malicious lies and attacks against the Jewish state,’’ concludes the ILF.

According to NGO Monitor, ‘’as reflected in the NGO’s history of antisemitism and hatred for the Jewish State, Amnesty consistently uses false and manipulated claims, as well as lawfare to shield Hamas and demonize Israel.’’

‘’ In this, as in numerous Amnesty campaigns, the explicit objectives include promoting international sanctions in order to cripple Israel’s ability to defend itself,’’ it said.

‘’The allegation of genocide against Israel is a reversal of the actual and clearly established intent of Hamas and its allies (including its patron, Iran) to wipe Israel off the map; it is also a form of Holocaust inversion, in which the Jews (Israel) are portrayed as the new Nazis.’’

NGO Monitor says tha in publishing its report, Amnesty’’ is attempting to strengthen the lawfare efforts led by South Africa and its allies before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as the pathological propaganda of UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and other political actors.‘’