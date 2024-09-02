Americans grieve death in Gaza of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Born in the Bay Area and raised in Israel from age 8, he is remembered as a “mensch,” passionate about soccer, music and travel.

The death of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin has triggered a wave of grief across the United States, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Goldberg-Polin, 23, had become a symbol of hope during his nearly year-long captivity following the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother Hersh,” his family said in a statement. The IDF recovered Goldberg-Polin’s body from Gaza, along with those of five other captives, who were fatally shot by Hamas at close range shortly before the soldiers arrived.

Hundreds gather in New York in Columbus Circle for a vigil to remember American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg Polin, who was kidnapped October 7 murdered a few days ago by Hamas while in captivity.

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area and raised in Israel from age 8, Goldberg-Polin is remembered fondly by those who knew him.

Rabbi Andy Feig of Los Angeles, a childhood friend of Goldberg-Polin’s father, told the Times, “In Yiddish, you say ‘mensch,’ meaning a person with integrity. Hersh was that kind of kid.”

Friends and family described him as passionate about soccer, music and travel.

Gazan terrorists abducted Goldberg-Polin as he attended the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7. A Palestinian grenade blew off part of his dominant right arm during the attack.

In the months following his capture, his parents, Rachel and Jonathan, emerged as prominent advocates for the hostages’ release. Their efforts included meetings with high-profile officials, including the pope, and addressing the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“This is a political convention. But needing our only son, and all of the cherished hostages, home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue,” Jonathan Polin told the delegates.

The impact of Goldberg-Polin’s death extended beyond his immediate circle. Susan Gordon Newman, a 52-year-old marketing professional from Chicago, expressed to the Times the widespread sentiment, “There was so much hope for almost a year, and now there’s no hope.”

In Berkeley, Goldberg-Polin’s birthplace, graduate student Yael Nidam Kirsht reflected on the family’s mantra, “Hope is mandatory.” Kirsht, whose own family was affected by the Oct. 7 attacks, shared her heartbreak, “I really hoped that what happened to us wouldn’t happen to Hersh.”

(Kirsht’s sister-in-law Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav was among the Israeli hostages Hamas released during November’s weeklong ceasefire. On July 22, the IDF military confirmed the death in captivity of Buchshtav‘s husband Yagev.)

A vigil for Goldberg-Polin in Manhattan on Sunday night drew hundreds of mourners. Orna Neutra, mother of hostage Omer Neutra, spoke of the tight-knit community formed among hostage families. She noted that despite the devastating news, Goldberg-Polin’s mother “chose to share words of hope with us, praying that this tragedy stops the madness and brings the deal now.”

President Joe Biden said that he was “devastated and outraged” after Goldberg-Polin was identified among six bodies that Israeli forces recovered in a tunnel in Rafah.

Biden vowed that “Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes,” but then said that the United States “will keep working around the clock” to secure a deal—which would be between the Jewish state and the Hamas terror organization—to release the rest of the hostages.

“Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on Oct. 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’s savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world,” Biden said. “I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable.”

Seven US citizens remain in captivity, four of whom are among the more than 60 hostages believed to be still alive. The remains of about 35 captives are held by terrorists in Gaza.

