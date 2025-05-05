Airlines cancel flights to Israel after missile hits Ben-Gurion Airport

Air India called back Sunday’s flight after circling in the air while rocket sirens sounded. Austrian Airlines, Air Europa, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss Air also canceled their flights.

By Shimon Yaish, Israel Hayom via JNS

A ballistic missile fired Sunday by the Houthis from Yemen struck Ben-Gurion International Airport, moderately to lightly wounding several people. The incident led to a temporary halt of takeoffs and landings for about an hour, road closures in the area, and the cancellation of several flights.

Many airlines have requested clarification regarding the incident and are expressing concern about flying to Israel. Air India canceled its scheduled flight today after the aircraft circled overhead during the alert. Flights by Air Europa and Austrian Airlines, as well as the Brussels Airlines flight that was scheduled to arrive at 3:15 p.m., were also canceled.

Lufthansa and Swiss Air have also canceled today’s flights; Air France passengers inbound to Israel were taken off the plane in Paris.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.