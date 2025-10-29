Man arrested with guns, suitcase of ammo for alleged threats to attack Alabama synagogues

“Likely acts of violence were averted before they happened,” the sheriff’s office stated, noting that a search warrant was executed and Shoemaker was arrested at his residence in Needham, Ala.

“The subject was taken into custody along with weapons, more than a suitcase full of ammo, body armor and other items related to the plans of violence,” it said. “Further investigation revealed that the subject had intentions of not being taken alive and was possibly planning attacks on public figures as well.”

The sheriff’s office noted that “numerous” federal agencies are investigating and “multiple federal charges are likely.” It added that “local charges include resisting arrest and certain persons forbidden.”

Tommy Loftis, public affairs specialist for FBI Mobile, told JNS that Shoemaker is being held in jail in the county jail on state charges.

DeWayne Smith, the county sheriff, told JNS that until federal agencies conclude their investigation, Shoemaker is being charged locally with resisting arrest and illegally possessing firearms.

Smith, the county sheriff, told JNS that “because we worked together, you’re not reading about in the paper a situation where there was a mass shooting or something, and everybody’s wondering how we could have prevented it.”

“This is what happens when all the agencies work together,” he said.

The Birmingham Jewish Federation stated that “there is no credible threat to our community at this time.”

“We are deeply grateful that swift and coordinated action by the FBI, state investigators and local law enforcement prevented what could have been a devastating act of violence,” it said. “This incident is a sobering reminder that threats motivated by antisemitism and hate persist. Yet it also highlights the power of partnership, preparedness and vigilance.”