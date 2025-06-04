Lufthansa suspends Tel Aviv flights until at least June 22

The German national carrier, whose group also includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, was slated to resume flights on June 15.

By JNS

The Lufthansa group announced on Tuesday that it was extending its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv at least until June 22.

The German national carrier, whose group includes SWISS, Eurowings, Brussels Airlines and Austrian Airlines, said it had decided to extend the suspension by at least a week following a situational assessment.

Nearly all major international carriers suspended service to Israel on May 4, after a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck an area near Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Meanwhile, several major airlines have recently announced their intention to resume flights. U.S. carrier United Airlines released a statement on June 1 declaring its service would return on June 5.

French national carrier Air France released a statement on May 26 that it would resume flights on May 27.