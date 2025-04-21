Flags bearing swastikas discovered hanging on a highway near Stockholm

The incident coincided with Adolf Hitler’s birthday, a date often associated with neo-Nazi activity.

Three large red flags bearing swastikas were discovered hanging on a highway leading to Stockholm on Sunday.

Swedish police were alerted and removed the flags at an overpass on the Essingeleden highway which connects Solan to central Stockholm. Authorities have launched an investigation on suspicion of “incitement against an ethnic group.”

As of now, the individuals responsible have not been identified.

On social media, Israel’s ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, expressed his dismay over the incident, stating: “I am appalled by images of swastika flags in Stockholm, something we never thought to see in Europe again.”

The incident has raised concerns about the presence of extremist ideologies in Sweden and the potential for hate-driven acts in public spaces.