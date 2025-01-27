In light of ‘concrete warnings’, Israeli minister cancels visit to Brussels

Following ‘’concrete warnings’’, Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli was required to cancel his visit to Brussels where he was due to address on Tuesday a conference in the European Parliament on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and meet the Jewish community.

In an unusual announcement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office reported that Minister Chikli was required to cancel his trip to Brussels “in light of concrete warnings, and in accordance with the guidance of security officials.”

“I regretted receiving instructions from security officials this evening to cancel my participation in the International Holocaust Remembrance Day events at the European Parliament. Unfortunately, the capital of Europe has become an unsafe place for Jews and Israelis,” Chikli said on Sunday..

Tuesday’s event in the European Parliament, titled ‘’Never Again? Indoctrinating hatred of Jews: what has changed in 80 years?’’, is co-hosted on Tuesday by MEP Lukas Mand land MEP Andrey Kovatchev, in association with the European Jewish Association (EJA).

The chairman of the European Jewish Associations (EJA), Rabbi Menachem Margolin, said Sunday: “This evening, we were informed that Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli, who was scheduled to attend a special event in Brussels co-organized by the EJA on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, to address the indoctrinated hatred of Jews, had to cancel his arrival due to concrete security concerns and threats to his safety.”

“The fact that in 2025, an Israeli minister was forced to cancel his visit to a Western European country for security reasons is more evidence than anything else that all the leaders’ “never again” declarations are hollow. This year, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is more regrettable than ever—the worst since the Holocaust,” he added.