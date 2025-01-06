800 French teens in Israel to volunteer, bolster ties with Europe

As antisemitism rises, “so does the shared destiny of the Jewish people,” says Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli.

By JNS

A delegation of some 800 French teenagers traveled to Israel last week for the first time since the Iron Swords War began as part of an initiative geared towards volunteering and strengthening ties with the Jewish state.

The initiative, born out of a partnership between the Jewish Agency’s Israel Experience program and Mosaic United’s Shalom Corps—a collaboration between the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Jewish philanthropic groups—has operated for several years, with a focus on introducing European Jews to educational institutions in Israel.

This year, however, in light of the war that Hamas started on Oct. 7, 2023, the initiative shifted focus to volunteering and assisting Israeli society.

Maria Youssim, the director of the Shalom Corps division of Mosaic United, said the project demonstrates the “enduring bond between Diaspora Jewry and Israel.

“This was an incredible combination of social action and learning about Israel,” said Youssim. “It wasn’t just a visit; it was a statement about an unbreakable connection. The initiative demonstrated the power of collaboration between Israel and Diaspora Jews, proving that even in difficult times, solidarity can light the way.”

Participants were divided into groups and worked on volunteer initiatives throughout the week, such as helping pack food packages for poor populations, assisting NGOs such as Magen David Adom and Yad Sarah, volunteering at Israel Defense Forces logistical bases and supporting agricultural communities that suffered during the war.

The youngsters were also exposed to the values of Israeli society in an effort to deepen their bonds with the country. The group discussed current events and issues, such as the rising antisemitism in France and the challenges they face as Jews in Europe.

“Before we left, our families were concerned because of the situation, but once we got here, we saw how important it was. Not only did we volunteer, we also strengthened our connection to Israel and Israeli society,” said Noa and Eva, two friends who joined the trip together.

Eliahu, from Paris, said: “I came here because I felt it was the right time to support Israel. I was proud to be here and help people living under such difficult circumstances.”

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, commented on the initiative, “The most effective way to address rampant antisemitism is by strengthening Jewish identity and deepening the connection with the State of Israel. I am proud of the engaged and committed youth, who show care, action and resilience.

“They prove that as waves of antisemitism rise worldwide, so does the shared destiny of the Jewish people,” Chikli said.