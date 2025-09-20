43 years after, Palestinian suspected of supervising terrorist attack in Paris was arrested

In the attack against the Jo Goldenberg restaurant on Rue des Rosiers in Paris, carried out by a commando unit of three to five men, six people were killed and 22 wounded in 1982.

A 70-year-old Palestinian nicknamed Hicham Harb, suspected of supervising the commando unit responsible for the 1982 terrorist attack against a Jewish restaurant in ParisRue des Rosiers attack, was arrested by the Palestinian authorities, according to the French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office.

Confirming a report in daily Le Parisien, the office said it had been informed of the arrest by Interpol and “welcomed this major procedural breakthrough and thanked the Palestinian authorities” for their cooperation in this case.

On August 9, 1982, six people were killed and 22 wounded in a grenade explosion at the Jo Goldenberg restaurant, followed by a shooting on rue des Rosiers in the Marais district of Paris. The attack was carried out by a commando unit of three to five men and attack to Abu Nidal’s Fatah Revolutionary Council, a Palestinian splinter group of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)).

The reported arrest of Hisham Harb comes as President Macron prepares to formally recognize a ‘’State of Palestine’’ on Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York.