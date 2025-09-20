Saturday, September 20, 2025 - 27 of Elul, 5785
43 years after, Palestinian suspected of supervising terrorist attack in Paris was arrested

On August 9, 1982, a grenade was thrown by a group of terrorists into Jo Goldenberg's restaurant, exploding in the midst of about 50 customers, followed by a shooting assault. The commando threw a second grenade to cover its escape, and continued to shoot in the alleys of Paris. Behind them, the horror: six dead, at least twenty wounded, some of whom are seriously hit.

A 70-year-old Palestinian nicknamed Hicham Harb, suspected of supervising the commando unit responsible for the 1982 terrorist attack against a Jewish restaurant in ParisRue des Rosiers attack, was arrested by the Palestinian authorities, according to the French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office.

Confirming a report in daily Le Parisien, the office said it had been informed of the arrest by Interpol and “welcomed this major procedural breakthrough and thanked the Palestinian authorities” for their cooperation in this case.

On August 9, 1982, six people were killed and 22 wounded in a grenade explosion at the Jo Goldenberg restaurant, followed by a shooting on rue des Rosiers in the Marais district of Paris. The attack was carried out by a commando unit of three to five men and attack to Abu Nidal’s Fatah Revolutionary Council, a Palestinian splinter group of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)).

The reported arrest of Hisham Harb comes as President Macron prepares to formally recognize a ‘’State of Palestine’’ on Monday  at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

