As a wave of antisemitism is rising across Europe, sometimes without reaction from the authorities, the Prime Minister of Moldova meets with the country’s Chief Rabbi.

While Jewish communities in many European countries are dealing with a disturbing rise in antisemitic incidents, often met with the silence of leaders, a different trend is emerging in the Republic of Moldova.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean held an official meeting on Wedfnesday with the country’s Chief Rabbi, Pinchas Salzman to discuss several topics including preserving Jewish heritage, developing institutions for the Jewish community and strengthening cooperation between the community and state authorities.

“We are committed to ensuring that the Jewish community lives here in security, peace, and prosperity,” Recean stated. “We will not allow antisemitism to take root in Moldova,’’ he added.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that this is a comprehensive government policy to strengthen ties with the country’s Jewish community.

Around 30,000 Jews live in the country alongside many Israeli tourists who visit the country.

Rabbi Pinchas Salzman, who serves as the Chief Rabbi of Moldova, presented the Prime Minister with an overview of the Jewish community’s extensive activities, including its the educational centers, synagogues, Jewish heritage preservation projects, and social aid programs.

During the war in Ukraine, the community’s institutions became a center for refugee assistance, working to save lives in coordination with local authorities and international bodies.

The Chief Rabbi expressed the Jewish community’s gratitude for the support provided by the authorities in preserving historical memory and Jewish heritage, along with initiatives aimed at strengthening understanding and inter-community cooperation.

“The meeting with the Prime Minister is an expression of the mutual commitment between the Jewish community and the Moldovan government,” Rabbi Salzman said.

“Especially at a time when Jews across Europe are experiencing a worrying increase in antisemitism, it is important that the Prime Minister publicly declares support for the Jewish community.”