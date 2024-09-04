Venice film festival director rejects petition to boycott Israeli films

Alberto Barbera still accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “war crimes” in Gaza.

By JNS

The director of the Venice Film Festival currently underway has nixed a call to boycott Israeli films because of the nearly eleven-month-old war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The decision comes as more than 300 film industry figures from around the world signed a letter published by Artists for Palestine Italia, urging the festival not to screen two Israeli films.

The signatories claimed that “Why War,” from director Amos Gitai, and Dani Rosenberg’s Hebrew-language film, “Al Klavim Veanashim” (“Of Dogs and Men”), were created by Israeli production companies “complicit in whitewashing Israel’s oppression against Palestinians” in Gaza.

“We must not forget the [Oct. 7] massacre that took place which sparked this conflict,” Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera told Deadline.

“What [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is doing in Gaza is a war crime, and so was October 7,” he asserted. “But we wouldn’t ever withdraw a film on ideological grounds. The films that were asked to be withdrawn by the 300 filmmakers are not anti-Palestinian films in any way, quite the opposite.”