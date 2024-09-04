Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - 1 of Elul, 5784
Venice film festival director rejects petition to boycott Israeli films

By Updated:
Director of the Festival Alberto Barbera speaks onstage at the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker award during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02, 2024 in Venice, Italy. Picture from Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.

Alberto Barbera still accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “war crimes” in Gaza.

By JNS

The director of the Venice Film Festival currently underway has nixed a call to boycott Israeli films because of the nearly eleven-month-old war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The decision comes as more than 300 film industry figures from around the world signed a letter published by Artists for Palestine Italia, urging the festival not to screen two Israeli films.

The signatories claimed that “Why War,” from director Amos Gitai, and Dani Rosenberg’s Hebrew-language film, “Al Klavim Veanashim” (“Of Dogs and Men”), were created by Israeli production companies “complicit in whitewashing Israel’s oppression against Palestinians” in Gaza.

“We must not forget the [Oct. 7] massacre that took place which sparked this conflict,” Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera told Deadline.

“What [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is doing in Gaza is a war crime, and so was October 7,” he asserted. “But we wouldn’t ever withdraw a film on ideological grounds. The films that were asked to be withdrawn by the 300 filmmakers are not anti-Palestinian films in any way, quite the opposite.”

